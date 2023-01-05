Russian Defense Ministry Says Ordered Army to Impose 36-Hour Christmas Truce With Ukraine

Russian troops have been ordered to impose a 36-hour ceasefire along the entire line of contact with Ukraine from 12:00 on January 6 (09:00 GMT) in line with Russian President Vladimir Putin's instructions, the Russian Defense Ministry said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2023) Russian troops have been ordered to impose a 36-hour ceasefire along the entire line of contact with Ukraine from 12:00 on January 6 (09:00 GMT) in line with Russian President Vladimir Putin's instructions, the Russian Defense Ministry said Thursday.

"In accordance with the order of the Russian President, the Russian Defense Minister issued instructions to the troops to introduce the ceasefire regime along the entire line of combat contact of the parties in Ukraine for 36 hours from 12:00 on January 6 this year to 24:00 (21:00 GMT) on January 7 this year," the statement read.