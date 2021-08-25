Russian Defense Ministry Says Organized Evacuation From Afghanistan of Over 500 Citizens

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, on an instruction from Russian President Vladimir Putin, organized evacuation of more than 500 citizens of Russia, the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states and Ukraine from Afghanistan by military transport aircraft, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"On an instruction by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian Defense Minister, General of the Army Sergei Shoigu organized evacuation by military transport aircraft from the territory of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan of more than 500 citizens of the Russian Federation, the CSTO member states (Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan) and Ukraine," the ministry said.

An air group of four military transport aircraft was formed for the evacuation, and the planes were deployed at the airfield in Ulyanovsk promptly.

Each Russian aircraft carries teams of military doctors to provide assistance and support to the evacuees. Also, all planes are provided with supplies of water, food and blankets.