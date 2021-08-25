UrduPoint.com

Russian Defense Ministry Says Organized Evacuation From Afghanistan Of Over 500 Citizens

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 25th August 2021 | 08:40 AM

Russian Defense Ministry Says Organized Evacuation From Afghanistan of Over 500 Citizens

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, on an instruction from Russian President Vladimir Putin, organized evacuation of more than 500 citizens of Russia, the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states and Ukraine from Afghanistan by military transport aircraft, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

"On an instruction by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Russian Defense Minister, General of the Army Sergei Shoigu organized evacuation by military transport aircraft from the territory of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan of more than 500 citizens of the Russian Federation, the CSTO member states (Belarus, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan) and Ukraine," the ministry said.

An air group of four military transport aircraft was formed for the evacuation, and the planes were deployed at the airfield in Ulyanovsk promptly.

Each Russian aircraft carries teams of military doctors to provide assistance and support to the evacuees. Also, all planes are provided with supplies of water, food and blankets.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Army Ukraine Water Russia Vladimir Putin Ulyanovsk Uzbekistan Belarus Tajikistan Kyrgyzstan All From

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 25th August 2021

26 minutes ago
 Ziaullah condemns killing of three colliers in Que ..

Ziaullah condemns killing of three colliers in Quetta

8 hours ago
 BRICS High Representatives Adopt Counter Terrorism ..

BRICS High Representatives Adopt Counter Terrorism Action Plan

8 hours ago
 Pakistan edge closer to West Indies Test victory

Pakistan edge closer to West Indies Test victory

8 hours ago
 West Indies need 216 runs in second Pakistan Test

West Indies need 216 runs in second Pakistan Test

8 hours ago
 UN Envoy Calls for Concrete Int'l Efforts to Advan ..

UN Envoy Calls for Concrete Int'l Efforts to Advance Political Resolution in Syr ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.