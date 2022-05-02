UrduPoint.com

Russian Defense Ministry Says Over 100 People Rescued From Azovstal Since Saturday

The Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol was left by 101 hostages over the weekend, with 32 of them deciding to stay in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry has said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2022) The Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol was left by 101 hostages over the weekend, with 32 of them deciding to stay in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry has said.

On Saturday alone, 21 people left the plant and another 25 people left their houses located nearby. All 46 people decided to stay in the DPR, the ministry said.

"On the second day of the operation, May 1, another 80 civilians held by Ukrainian nationalists were rescued from the plant; they were given shelter and food and offered medical assistance as needed. Eleven rescued citizens made a voluntary decision to remain in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry told reporters on Sunday.

Another 69 civilians decided to go to Ukraine and were transferred to the officials of the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross.

They left for Zaporizhzhia in a car convoy. The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed that the convoy is being protected by Russian troops.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. Russia said that the aim of its operation is the "demilitarization and denazification" of Ukraine.

On March 7, forces of the Donetsk People's Republic surrounded Mariupol and began a liberation campaign, with the remaining fighters of the Ukrainian nationalist Azov battalion now hiding in the underground tunnels of the Azovstal plant.

