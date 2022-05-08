Russian Defense Ministry Says Over 18,500 People Evacuated From Ukraine, Donbas Today

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2022) More than 18,500 people, including almost 2,000 children, have been evacuated to Russia from dangerous regions of Ukraine and Donbas, the head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, Mikhail Mizintsev, said on Saturday.

"Despite all the difficulties and hurdles caused by Kiev, in the past 24 hours, without involvement from the Ukrainian authorities, 18,583 people, including 1,841 children, have been evacuated to Russia from dangerous areas of the people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk and Ukraine," Mizintsev said, adding that a total of 1,165,957 people, including 205,640 children, have been evacuated since the beginning of the special operation.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations.