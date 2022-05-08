UrduPoint.com

Russian Defense Ministry Says Over 18,500 People Evacuated From Ukraine, Donbas Today

Faizan Hashmi Published May 08, 2022 | 12:20 AM

Russian Defense Ministry Says Over 18,500 People Evacuated From Ukraine, Donbas Today

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2022) More than 18,500 people, including almost 2,000 children, have been evacuated to Russia from dangerous regions of Ukraine and Donbas, the head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, Mikhail Mizintsev, said on Saturday.

"Despite all the difficulties and hurdles caused by Kiev, in the past 24 hours, without involvement from the Ukrainian authorities, 18,583 people, including 1,841 children, have been evacuated to Russia from dangerous areas of the people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk and Ukraine," Mizintsev said, adding that a total of 1,165,957 people, including 205,640 children, have been evacuated since the beginning of the special operation.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Luhansk Donetsk Kiev February All From

Recent Stories

Football: French Ligue 1 results

Football: French Ligue 1 results

3 minutes ago
 Marcos Jr on verge of historic win as Philippine p ..

Marcos Jr on verge of historic win as Philippine presidential campaign ends

4 minutes ago
 RugbyU: European Champions Cup results

RugbyU: European Champions Cup results

4 minutes ago
 No 'practical evidence' Russia plans to use tactic ..

No 'practical evidence' Russia plans to use tactical nukes: CIA

4 minutes ago
 Enemies of Pakistan creating problems in successfu ..

Enemies of Pakistan creating problems in successful completion of CPEC: Ahsan Iq ..

9 minutes ago
 One died, two hurt in car, tractor accident

One died, two hurt in car, tractor accident

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.