Russian Defense Ministry Says Over 20,000 People Evacuated From Ukraine, Donbas Today

Umer Jamshaid Published May 29, 2022 | 01:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2022) More than 20,000 people, including over 2,600 children, have been evacuated to Russia from dangerous regions of Ukraine and Donbas over the last 24 hours, the head of the Russian National Defense Control Center, Mikhail Mizintsev, said on Saturday.

"Despite all the difficulties caused by the Kiev regime, in the past 24 hours, without involvement from the Ukrainian authorities, 20,206 people, including 2,672 children, have been evacuated to the Russian Federation from dangerous areas of the people's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk and Ukraine," Mizintsev said, adding that a total of 1,522,261 people, including 250,130 children, have been evacuated since the beginning of the special operation.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations.

