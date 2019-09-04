UrduPoint.com
Russian Defense Ministry Says Pilots Of Crashed Su-25 Aircraft Failed To Eject Themselves

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 04:11 PM

Russian Defense Ministry Says Pilots of Crashed Su-25 Aircraft Failed to Eject Themselves

The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed the death of two pilots of the crashed Su-25UB aircraft, specifying that they had failed to eject themselves from the aircraft

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) The Russian Defense Ministry confirmed the death of two pilots of the crashed Su-25UB aircraft, specifying that they had failed to eject themselves from the aircraft.

A representative of regional emergency services told Sputnik earlier in the day that both dead bodies had been found on the site of the crash.

"The commission of the Russian Defense Ministry that is working on the site of the crash has established the death of two pilots. The pilots have not had enough time to eject themselves from the aircraft," the Defense Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

The Defense Ministry said on Tuesday that the strike aircraft had crashed in a deserted location in Stavropol region in Russia's south during a training flight. The aircraft exploded upon hitting the ground and was destroyed completely.

