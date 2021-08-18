Russian Defense Ministry Says Plans to Sign 45 Contracts Worth $6.8 Bln at Army 2021 Forum

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) The Russian Defense Ministry plans to sign 45 government contracts worth 500 billion rubles ($6.8 billion) at the Army 2021 forum, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said.

"This year, we plan to sign 45 state contracts worth about 500 billion rubles at the forum," Shoigu said in an interview with the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.