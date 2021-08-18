UrduPoint.com

Russian Defense Ministry Says Plans To Sign 45 Contracts Worth $6.8 Bln At Army 2021 Forum

Muhammad Irfan 1 hour ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 02:40 AM

Russian Defense Ministry Says Plans to Sign 45 Contracts Worth $6.8 Bln at Army 2021 Forum

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) The Russian Defense Ministry plans to sign 45 government contracts worth 500 billion rubles ($6.8 billion) at the Army 2021 forum, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said.

"This year, we plan to sign 45 state contracts worth about 500 billion rubles at the forum," Shoigu said in an interview with the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.

Related Topics

Army Russia Government Billion

Recent Stories

US Does Not Foresee Taliban, IS Forming 'Symbiotic ..

US Does Not Foresee Taliban, IS Forming 'Symbiotic' Relationship - White House

3 hours ago
 US pharmacist arrested for selling vaccine cards o ..

US pharmacist arrested for selling vaccine cards on eBay

3 hours ago
 US Military Commanders Brief Biden on Situation in ..

US Military Commanders Brief Biden on Situation in Afghanistan - National Securi ..

3 hours ago
 EU Pays $10.5Bln to Spain From Post-Pandemic Recov ..

EU Pays $10.5Bln to Spain From Post-Pandemic Recovery Fund

3 hours ago
 South African socialite buys top club after on-pit ..

South African socialite buys top club after on-pitch, court failures

3 hours ago
 Canada has no plans to recognize Taliban governmen ..

Canada has no plans to recognize Taliban government in Afghanistan: Trudeau

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.