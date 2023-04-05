Russian Defense Ministry Says Smoke Detected at Moscow Property

Smoke was detected on Wednesday evening at a Russian Defense Ministry building in Moscow that houses administrative offices, its press service said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2023) Smoke was detected on Wednesday evening at a Russian Defense Ministry building in Moscow that houses administrative offices, its press service said.

"At around 7:30 p.m. (16:30 GMT), orderlies reported smoke in one of the Russian Defense Ministry's administrative buildings in Moscow," the press office said.

The source of the smoke was promptly identified and dealt with by firefighters and emergency service units. The affected room was doused. No one was hurt. The cause of the emergency is being investigated.