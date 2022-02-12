Russian Defense Ministry Says Summoned US Military Attache Over Submarine Incident

The Russian Defense Ministry said Saturday it had summoned a US military attache over its discovery of a US submarine in Russian territorial waters earlier in the day

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2022) The Russian Defense Ministry said Saturday it had summoned a US military attache over its discovery of a US submarine in Russian territorial waters earlier in the day.

The ministry said that a Virginia-class submarine was found near the island of Urup as Russia's Pacific Fleet was conducting a scheduled exercise.

"A defense attache with the US Embassy in Moscow was summoned to the Russian Defense Ministry because a US Navy submarine has violated a Russian border," the ministry said in a statement.