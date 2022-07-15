Russian Defense Ministry Says Targeted Ukrainian Air Force Meeting in Vinnytsia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2022) The Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday that Kalibr missiles targeted the House of Officers in Vinnytsia during a meeting between the Ukrainian Air Force and foreign arms suppliers on July 14.

"On July 14, Kalibr high-precision sea-based missiles attacked the building of the House of Officers in the city of Vinnytsia.

At the time of the strike, a meeting of the command of the Ukrainian Air Force with representatives of foreign arms suppliers was held at this military facility on the transfer of the next batch of aircraft, weapons to Ukrainian military, as well as organizing the repair of the Ukrainian aviation fleet," the ministry said in a statement, adding that participants of the meeting were killed in the attack.