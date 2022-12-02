Russian Defense Ministry Says Test-Fired New Air Defense System at Sary Shagan Range

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2022) The Russian Aerospace Forces has successfully test-fired a new missile for an air defense system at the Sary Shagan anti-ballistic missile testing range in Kazakhstan, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

"At the Sary Shagan range, a combat crew of air and missile defense forces of the Russian Aerospace Forces successfully carried out another test launch of a new missile for a Russian missile defense system," the ministry said in a statement.

Maj. Gen. Sergey Grabchuk, the chief of a missile defense unit of Russia's Aerospace Force, said that the new missile confirmed the specifications after a series of tests, and the combat crew accomplished the task of hitting a "target" with the desired accuracy.