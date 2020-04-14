Russian Defense Ministry Says to Regularly Brief COVID-19 Doctors Sent to Italy, Serbia

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th April, 2020) The Russian medics sent to Italy and Serbia to assist in combating COVID-19 will be holding regular online consultations with experts of the Kirov Military Medical Academy, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the ministry's academy held a video conference with Russian doctors who were sent to Italy and Serbia as part of Russia's assistance to the European countries in their fight against the pandemic.

"We plan to conduct video conference involving leading experts of the Defense Ministry's Military Medical Academy and military doctors in Italy and Serbia regularly in order for them to provide mutual consultations, discuss urgent issues and exchange experience," the ministry said in a press release.

According to the statement, the team of Russian medical personnel stationed in the Italian city of Bergamo, one of the most affected cities in the Lombardy region, have arranged for 24/7 shifts in a field hospital where 23 patients with COVID-19 are being treated currently and eight patients have already been discharged.

On Tuesday, a 12-bed therapeutic unit will start working there, the team's head, Alexander Yumanov, was cited as saying.

In Serbia, Russian medics are providing medical assistance in hospitals and residential care institutions, including to asymptomatic COVID-19 patients, the leader of the team in Serbia, Rustam Aminyev, was quoted as saying.

Russia sent several planeloads of medical supplies, as well as teams of medical personnel, to Italy in March and to Serbia earlier this month.

Italy has recorded 566 coronavirus related fatalities over the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 20,465 within cumulative 159,516 confirmed COVID-19 cases. The number of people infected with the new coronavirus in Serbia has grown by 424 to a total of 4,054 cases, including 85 fatalities, as of Monday.