Russian Defense Ministry Says TU-142 Anti-Submarine Jets Flew Over Pacific, Arctic Oceans

Sat 14th March 2020 | 08:43 PM

Russian Defense Ministry Says TU-142 Anti-Submarine Jets flew Over Pacific, Arctic Oceans

Two Tu-142 anti-submarine jets belonging to Russia's pacific fleet flew 5,000 km over the Pacific and Arctic Oceans in accordance with the international rules, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2020) Two Tu-142 anti-submarine jets belonging to Russia's pacific fleet flew 5,000 km over the Pacific and Arctic Oceans in accordance with the international rules, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"Today, two Tu-142 anti-submarine jets of the pacific fleet completed a planned flight over the neutral waters of the Pacific and Arctic Oceans," the ministry said, adding that the pilots were conducting exercises.

According to the ministry, the flight was carried out in strict accordance with the international rules and regulations.

