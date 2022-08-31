Russian Defense Ministry Says Ukraine Lost Over 1,700 Soldiers in 2 Days of Counterattack

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Ukrainian troops lost 1,700 people in two days during attempts to resume counteroffensive on the Mykolaiv-Kryvyi Rih and other directions, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) Ukrainian troops lost 1,700 people in two days during attempts to resume counteroffensive on the Mykolaiv-Kryvyi Rih and other directions, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"During the two days of unsuccessful attacks on the Mykolaiv-Kryvyi Rih and other directions, Ukrainian troops lost four combat aircraft � two Su-25s, one Su-24 and one MiG-29. Three Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopters were shot down in the air. Russian troops destroyed 63 Ukrainian tanks, 59 infantry fighting vehicles, 48 other armored fighting vehicles, 14 pickup trucks with large-calibre machine guns and over 1,700 Ukrainian soldiers," the ministry said in a statement.

The 57th Motorized Brigade of the Ukrainian ground forces was defeated near the Sukhyi Stavok village, the statement read.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces.