Russian Defense Ministry Says Ukrainian Forces Used Uman Synagogue To Store Weapons

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 30, 2022 | 01:59 PM

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Wednesday that Ukrainian forces have been using a synagogue in the Uman city to store weapons

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2022) Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said on Wednesday that Ukrainian forces have been using a synagogue in the Uman city to store weapons.

"Today we are presenting evidence received from one of the members of the Jewish community of Uman that (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelenskyy's regime used the building of the new city synagogue .

.. for these (military) purpose. On March 21, that is, the day after Zelenskyy's speech in Knesset, photographs recorded the formation of two columns with nationalists on the territory of the synagogue," Konashenkov told a briefing.

Zelenskyy's statement that Russia forces targeted Uman that is visited by pilgrims from Israel is a "cynical lie," Konashenkov said.

