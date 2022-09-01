UrduPoint.com

Russian Defense Ministry Says Ukrainian Sabotage Groups Tried To Seize ZNPP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 01, 2022 | 11:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) Ukrainian sabotage groups totaling up to 60 people tried to seize the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP), the Russian defense ministry said on Thursday.

"Today, at about 06:00 Moscow time (03:00 GMT), Ukrainian troops, in two sabotage groups of up to 60 people in seven boats, landed on the coast of the Kakhovka reservoir, three kilometers (2 miles) northeast of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and attempted to seize the power plant," the ministry said.

