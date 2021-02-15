UrduPoint.com
Russian Defense Ministry Says White Helmets Plotting New 'Provocation' In Syria's Idlib

Mon 15th February 2021 | 12:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) The Russian Defense Ministry has evidence that the controversial White Helmets militant group has arrived in northwestern Syria to stage a new "provocation," the deputy head of the Syrian reconciliation center said Sunday.

"We have information that members of illegal armed groups are preparing to stage a provocation in order to accuse Syrian government forces of attacking settlements in the Idlib de-escalation zone," Rear. Adm. Vyacheslav Sytnik told a news briefing.

He said the Russian military had observed a rise in operations by the Tahrir al-Sham terror group (banned in Russia) near the village of Al-Fuah, northeast of Idlib. There have also been sightings of members of the White Helmets organization who had filming equipment.

