Russian Defense Ministry Shares Footage of UK Fighter Jets Monitoring Naval Drills

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) Fifth-generation F-35 fighter jets launched from the United Kingdom's Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier has been monitoring the maneuvers of Russian ships and aircraft in the Mediterranean Sea, according to footage shared by the Russian defense ministry on Monday.

Ships and submarines of the permanent task force of the Russian Navy in the Mediterranean Sea and aviation units, including MiG-31K fighter jets and an Il-38 anti-submarine aircraft, have been conducting joint exercises in the eastern Mediterranean since June 25. A UK strike group led by the aircraft carrier, including F-35 fighter jets, in turn, is conducting an operation against the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) in the region.

The footage from the Admiral Makarov frigate participating in the maneuvers first shows the F-35 jet's all-round flight over the Russian ships. Then a pair of Russian Tu-22M3 bombers accompanied by a Su-35 fighter is featured flying over the frigate, with the F-35 fighter also moving in their direction at a lower altitude.

The combat alert mission of the UK strike group is set to last through Wednesday.