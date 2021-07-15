Russian Defense Ministry Should Be Receiving 12 Su-57 Fighters Per Year Since 2022 - UAC

The Russian Defense Ministry should be receiving 12 newest Su-57 fighter jets per year since 2022, Yury Slyusar, the director general of Russia's United Aircraft Corporation (UAC, part of Rostec), told President Vladimir Putin during a meeting on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) The Russian Defense Ministry should be receiving 12 newest Su-57 fighter jets per year since 2022, Yury Slyusar, the director general of Russia's United Aircraft Corporation (UAC, part of Rostec), told President Vladimir Putin during a meeting on Thursday.

"On operational-tactical aviation. The main event last year was the delivery of the first serial Su-57 in December. This year we will deliver four aircraft. And then our task - together with corporation - is to reach the level of 12 aircraft a year. In total, we have signed a contract with the Ministry of Defense for 76 such aircraft," Slyusasr said.