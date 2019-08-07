UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Defense Ministry Shows Video Of Okhotnik Heavy Combat Drone's Maiden Flight

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 07:18 PM

Russian Defense Ministry Shows Video of Okhotnik Heavy Combat Drone's Maiden Flight

The Russian Defense Ministry on Wednesday published a video showing the first flight of the stealthy brand new Su-70 Okhotnik (Hunter) heavy combat drone

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) The Russian Defense Ministry on Wednesday published a video showing the first flight of the stealthy brand new Su-70 Okhotnik (Hunter) heavy combat drone.

The one-minute video shows the take-off, some maneuvers in the air and the landing of the drone.

The flight took place on Saturday at an altitude of about 600 meters (about 2,000 feet) and lasted 20 minutes.

The Su-70 Okhotnik heavy combat drone has been developed by the Sukhoi Design Bureau. This large flying-wing drone with a low radar signature is expected to carry out various types of reconnaissance activities and work with the Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jet.

Related Topics

Drone Russia

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Seizes Large Narco Cache Off Makran ..

17 minutes ago

Disastrous war cannot be ruled out after Indian ac ..

17 minutes ago

WWF-Pakistan, MoCC sign MoU for environmental cons ..

25 minutes ago

Business community back COAS stance over Indian ag ..

28 minutes ago

Pakistan name 15-player squad for ACC U19 Asia Cup

41 minutes ago

With the Emerald Green HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019, #Embr ..

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.