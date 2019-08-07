(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th August, 2019) The Russian Defense Ministry on Wednesday published a video showing the first flight of the stealthy brand new Su-70 Okhotnik (Hunter) heavy combat drone

The one-minute video shows the take-off, some maneuvers in the air and the landing of the drone.

The flight took place on Saturday at an altitude of about 600 meters (about 2,000 feet) and lasted 20 minutes.

The Su-70 Okhotnik heavy combat drone has been developed by the Sukhoi Design Bureau. This large flying-wing drone with a low radar signature is expected to carry out various types of reconnaissance activities and work with the Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jet.