Russian Defense Ministry Signed Contract for Batch of Kinzhal Hypersonic Missiles

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) The Russian Defense Ministry announced on Tuesday that it signed a contract for the delivery of a batch of Kinzhal hypersonic nuclear-capable air-launched ballistic missiles with the KB Mashinostroyeniya (Machine-Building Design Bureau, part of the Rostec corporation).

"A state contract for production and delivery of Kinzhal missiles was signed at the international defense forum Army-2021," the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters.