Russian Defense Ministry Signing Contacts to Provide Social Guarantees - Putin

June 13, 2023

The Russian Defense Ministry is signing contracts with all participants of the special military operation to give them social guarantees, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) The Russian Defense Ministry is signing contracts with all participants of the special military operation to give them social guarantees, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday.

"As far as I know, the Defense Ministry is now signing contracts with everyone who wants to continue serving in the special military operation zone.

This is the only way to ensure social guarantees," Putin said at a meeting with military correspondents.

