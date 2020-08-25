Russian Defense Ministry Signs $15.5Bln Worth of Deals at Army-2020 Forum- Deputy Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KUBINKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) The Russian Defense Ministry signed 41 deals for purchase and upgrade of equipment worth a total of 1.16 trillion rubles ($15.5 billion) at the Army-2020 military forum, Deputy Defense Minister Alexey Krivoruchko said Tuesday.

"Seventeen deals [signed earlier] were delivered today, 24 government contracts were signed with 30 defense industry companies with a total of 1.16 trillion rubles," the deputy minister said.