Russian Defense Ministry Signs $15.5Bln Worth Of Deals At Army-2020 Forum- Deputy Minister
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 38 seconds ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 05:50 PM
KUBINKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) The Russian Defense Ministry signed 41 deals for purchase and upgrade of equipment worth a total of 1.16 trillion rubles ($15.5 billion) at the Army-2020 military forum, Deputy Defense Minister Alexey Krivoruchko said Tuesday.
"Seventeen deals [signed earlier] were delivered today, 24 government contracts were signed with 30 defense industry companies with a total of 1.16 trillion rubles," the deputy minister said.