Russian Defense Ministry Signs 1st Contracts for Supply of Koalitsiya-SV, Zircon

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) The Russian Defense Ministry has signed the first contracts for the supply of the newest Koalitsiya-SV prospective self-propelled wheeled artillery mount and Zircon hypersonic missiles, the ministry said on Tuesday.

"A state contract has been signed for the supply of 152-mm self-propelled artillery pieces 2S35 of the Koalitsiya-SV inter-service artillery complex," the ministry told reporters, adding that "a state contract has been signed for the supply of the 3M22 rocket (the Zircon hypersonic missile).