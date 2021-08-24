Russian Defense Ministry Signs Contract for Supply of New Attack Drone Sirius

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2021) The Russian Defense Ministry has signed a contract for the supply of Inokhodets-RU drones, also known as Sirius, during the Army-2021 military forum, the ministry said on Tuesday.

"A state contract has been signed for the supply of a complex with an unmanned aerial vehicle Inokhodets-RU," the ministry told reporters.