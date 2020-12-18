Russian Defense Ministry Signs Contract to Get 10 Modern Tanker Planes - Deputy Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2020) The Russian Defense Ministry and Ulyanovsk-based aircraft plant Aviastar-SP have signed a contract on the manufacturing and delivering 10 modern Il-78M-90A tanker planes, Deputy Defense Minister Alexey Krivoruchko said.

"The enterprise [Aviastar-SP] is provided with orders of the Ministry of Defense for the long term and today we have signed another state contract for the delivery of 10 promising tanker aircraft Il-78M-90A for the needs of the Defense Ministry, which will further strengthen the financial and economic situation of the enterprise and create additional jobs in the Ulyanovsk region, "Krivoruchko said.