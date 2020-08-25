Russian Defense Ministry Signs Contracts for Frigates, Corvettes - Deputy Minister

The Russian Defense Ministry signed contracts for the construction of ships for the Navy, Deputy Defense Minister Alexey Krivoruchko said Tuesday

KUBINKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) The Russian Defense Ministry signed contracts for the construction of ships for the Navy, Deputy Defense Minister Alexey Krivoruchko said Tuesday.

The orders include frigates of the 22350 series, corvettes of the 20380 and 20385 series, as well as minesweepers of 12700 series.