UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Defense Ministry Signs Contracts For Construction Of Projects 636, 677 Submarines

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 39 seconds ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 09:19 PM

Russian Defense Ministry Signs Contracts for Construction of Projects 636, 677 Submarines

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday it had signed contracts at Army-2020 forum for the construction of two large diesel submarines of Projects 636 and 677

KUBINKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) The Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday it had signed contracts at Army-2020 forum for the construction of two large diesel submarines of Projects 636 and 677.

The submarines will be built by Admiralty Shipyards.

In addition, it was announced that the ministry had signed a contract with Shiprepairing Center Zvyozdochka for "the repair and modernization of Project 971 nuclear-powered submarines of the Northern Fleet."

Related Topics

Russia

Recent Stories

Emirates Transport prepares to transport 265,000 s ..

5 minutes ago

Asia need to be vigilant toward spillover of India ..

1 hour ago

SEC approves resumption of government activities

1 hour ago

Supreme Court issues notice to NAB in Anwar Majeed ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan offers best concessions to investors in t ..

32 seconds ago

Rain, wind, thundershowers forecast

34 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.