Russian Defense Ministry Signs Contracts for Construction of Projects 636, 677 Submarines

KUBINKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) The Russian Defense Ministry said on Tuesday it had signed contracts at Army-2020 forum for the construction of two large diesel submarines of Projects 636 and 677.

The submarines will be built by Admiralty Shipyards.

In addition, it was announced that the ministry had signed a contract with Shiprepairing Center Zvyozdochka for "the repair and modernization of Project 971 nuclear-powered submarines of the Northern Fleet."