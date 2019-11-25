Russian Defense Ministry Signs Contracts for Kurganets-25, Bumerang Platforms Test Models

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2019) The Russian Defense Ministry has signed contracts for deliveries to the Russian armed forces of test models of Kurganets-25 and Bumerang infantry combat vehicles, Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Ground Forces Gen. Oleg Salyukov said.

"The tests of promising platforms that are well known to you continue, namely Armata tank, Kurganets-25 infantry combat vehicle, Bomerang armored personnel carrier, which in terms of their characteristics and modernization potential, will certainly surpass the best foreign analogs for more than ten years to come. State contracts have already been signed for the deliveries of test models for conducting their experimental and military exploitation," Salyukov said in an interview with Russian Defense Ministry's Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.

Kurganets can become a unified platform for a medium tracked combat vehicle. This platform is planned to be used for creation of infantry combat vehicles, command and staff vehicles, reconnaissance vehicles and ambulances, as well as artillery cannons with a gun caliber of up to 122 millimeters.

Bumerang armored personnel carrier is a platform designed to transport motorized infantry units, which is capable of striking the enemy motorized infantry troops, armored vehicles, tanks and helicopters.