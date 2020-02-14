UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Defense Ministry Signs New Contract For Be-200ChS Amphibious Aircraft - UAC

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 05:50 PM

Russian Defense Ministry Signs New Contract for Be-200ChS Amphibious Aircraft - UAC

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) The first Be-200ChS amphibious aircraft for the Russian Defense Ministry has got off the ground for the first time and will be delivered to the ministry after tests, the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) said on Friday.

This means that the Defense Ministry and the Beriev Aircraft Company, which is a subsidiary of the UAC, have signed a new contract.

The UAC did not reveal how many planes the ministry was expected to receive.

"Today, another batch-produced Be-200ChS rescue amphibious aircraft, capable of extinguishing fire, has been lifted in the air from the factory airfield of the Beriev Aircraft Company," the UAC said in a statement.

After passing acceptance tests, the Be-200ChS will be delivered to the Defense Ministry. It will enter service with the Russian Naval Aviation.

Related Topics

Fire Russia Company From

Recent Stories

Is every one questioning PM Khan over his ineligib ..

7 minutes ago

Success of govt's economic policies evident from d ..

1 minute ago

Russia Registers 18 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

10 minutes ago

Govt confronting with country's mafia: Spokesperso ..

10 minutes ago

Terror creating Jackal's corpse found near Trail-5 ..

10 minutes ago

VC UET given additional charge as VC Shuhada-APS U ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.