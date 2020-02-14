Russian Defense Ministry Signs New Contract for Be-200ChS Amphibious Aircraft - UAC

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) The first Be-200ChS amphibious aircraft for the Russian Defense Ministry has got off the ground for the first time and will be delivered to the ministry after tests, the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) said on Friday.

This means that the Defense Ministry and the Beriev Aircraft Company, which is a subsidiary of the UAC, have signed a new contract.

The UAC did not reveal how many planes the ministry was expected to receive.

"Today, another batch-produced Be-200ChS rescue amphibious aircraft, capable of extinguishing fire, has been lifted in the air from the factory airfield of the Beriev Aircraft Company," the UAC said in a statement.

After passing acceptance tests, the Be-200ChS will be delivered to the Defense Ministry. It will enter service with the Russian Naval Aviation.