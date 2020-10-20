(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) The Russian Defense Ministry on Tuesday slammed the proposal of the Finance Ministry to optimize military spending by reducing the number of personnel.

According to Izvestia newspaper, the Finance Ministry has suggested reducing military forces to 100,000 and giving civilian rather than military status to a number of people working for the military, such as doctors, teachers, lawyers, accountants, and other employees who are not directly involved in military activities.

The Defense Ministry said it had analyzed the proposal and sent a note to the Russian Security Council, which states that the proposal was "unacceptable and unsupported" by the military leadership.

"The proposal of the Russian Finance Ministry on cutting the number of jobs will have zero economic effect, as the remuneration funds for the military are allocated based on the actual numbers," the ministry said in a statement published in the Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.

The ministry said the reform carried out from 2007-2012 had already showed that classing military personnel as civilians en masse was not efficient and led to "multiple issues that affected the combat preparedness of the armed forces."