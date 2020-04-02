UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Defense Ministry Slams La Stampa's Reports On Help To Italy As Sleazy Russophobia

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 08:54 PM

Russian Defense Ministry Slams La Stampa's Reports on Help to Italy as Sleazy Russophobia

The Russian Defense Ministry sees the Italian newspaper La Stampa's publications about alleged uselessness of Russia's assistance to Italy amid the coronavirus outbreak as "sleazy Russophobic fake information," spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) The Russian Defense Ministry sees the Italian newspaper La Stampa's publications about alleged uselessness of Russia's assistance to Italy amid the coronavirus outbreak as "sleazy Russophobic fake information," spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said on Thursday.

"Hiding behind the ideals of freedom of speech and views plurality, La Stampa is manipulating, in its publications, the most sleazy Russophobic fake information of the Cold War era, citing some 'opinions' of anonymous 'high-ranking' officials," Konashenkov said, as quoted by the Defense Ministry.

"As for our attitude toward the real masterminds of La Stampa's Russophobic campaign, whom we are aware of, we recommend grasping an old saying Qui fodit foveam, incidet in eam [He that diggeth a pit, shall fall into it]. Or, so that you understand it better Bad penny always comes back," Konashenkov added.

Russia will not stop providing altruistic assistance to Italy, regardless of any accusations from local media, Konashenkov pledged.

Related Topics

Russia Italy Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Islamabad police get 5000 sanitizers bottles

1 minute ago

Edu deptt cancels school registration, fines Rs on ..

1 minute ago

Legendary players present their things for auction ..

1 minute ago

Putin Orders Local Authorities to Establish Specia ..

1 minute ago

OIC-ISFLaunches an Urgent Initiative to Assist Mem ..

52 minutes ago

Police set up Relief Fund for destitute: CPO

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.