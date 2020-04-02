The Russian Defense Ministry sees the Italian newspaper La Stampa's publications about alleged uselessness of Russia's assistance to Italy amid the coronavirus outbreak as "sleazy Russophobic fake information," spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said on Thursday

"Hiding behind the ideals of freedom of speech and views plurality, La Stampa is manipulating, in its publications, the most sleazy Russophobic fake information of the Cold War era, citing some 'opinions' of anonymous 'high-ranking' officials," Konashenkov said, as quoted by the Defense Ministry.

"As for our attitude toward the real masterminds of La Stampa's Russophobic campaign, whom we are aware of, we recommend grasping an old saying Qui fodit foveam, incidet in eam [He that diggeth a pit, shall fall into it]. Or, so that you understand it better Bad penny always comes back," Konashenkov added.

Russia will not stop providing altruistic assistance to Italy, regardless of any accusations from local media, Konashenkov pledged.