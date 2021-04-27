UrduPoint.com
Russian Defense Ministry Slams Western Attempts To Divide CSTO Member States

Tue 27th April 2021 | 03:11 PM

The West is actively making attempts to hinder integration processes in the post-Soviet space and sow discord within the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin said on Tuesday, citing Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu's statement for CSTO defense ministers

According to Fomin, Shoigu pointed at the talks to a significant increase in threats and challenges that CSTO faces, as well as to the increasing "conflict potential along the CSTO borders."

"This happens amid West's active interference in the integration processes in the post-Soviet space, and attempts to get regional countries involved in the sphere of its interests," Shoigu said, as quoted by Fomin.

Shoigu also slammed the West for its attempts to sow discord within the CSTO, meddle in its domestic affairs, and provoke "color revolutions", Fomin went on to say.

