(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) The Russian Defense Ministry's spokesman, Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov, has slammed Western nations' claims about their concerns over the humanitarian situation in Syria's Idlib province, where tensions have recently intensified, as "total cynicism," adding that the Russian military is providing all the necessary assistance to Syrians.

"Amid the total cynicism and the West's fake concerns over the humanitarian situation in the Idlib de-escalation zone, only the Russian center for reconciliation of the opposing sides and the legitimate Syrian government deliver to the liberated areas all the needed assistance for local residents daily," Konashenkov said.

"Syrians, tormented by terrorists, were not even aware of the existence of numerous pseudo-protectors in Europe and the United States, and of the prodigal humanitarian assistance, which was allegedly delivered over the past years," the Defense Ministry's spokesman went on to say.