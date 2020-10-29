Russian Defense Ministry Studies Movements of NATO Military Vessels in Black Sea

Russia's Black Sea Fleet is studying movements of a group of NATO military vessels that have entered the Black Sea, the Defense Ministry's management center said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) Russia's Black Sea Fleet is studying movements of a group of NATO military vessels that have entered the Black Sea, the Defense Ministry's management center said on Thursday.

"Equipment and personnel of the Black Sea Fleet have begun to continuously monitor actions of the NATO Allied Maritime Command minesweepers that entered the waters of the Black Sea on October 29, 2020," the management center said in a statement.

The minesweeper group includes Greece's Aliakmon multipurpose transport vessel, France's Orion mine hunter vessel, Italy's Alghrero ocean minesweeper and Spain's Duero coastal-type minesweeper.