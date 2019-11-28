Russian Defense Ministry Successfully Test Fires Topol ICBM

(@imziishan)

Russia successfully test fired the Topol intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) from the Kapustin Yar firing range in the Astrakhan region, the warhead hit the simulated target in Kazakhstan, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th November, 2019) Russia successfully test fired the Topol intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) from the Kapustin Yar firing range in the Astrakhan region, the warhead hit the simulated target in Kazakhstan , the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement Thursday.

"On November 28, 2019... a combat crew of the Strategic Missile Forces test fired a Topol intercontinental ballistic missile from the Kapustin Yar range in the Astrakhan region," the ministry said.

It said the warhead hit the simulated target at the Sary-Shagan range in Kazakhstan.