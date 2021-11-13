Russian Defense Ministry Suggested Black Sea Drills, But No Need to Raise Tensions - Putin

The Russian Defense Ministry suggested that the country should hold a military exercise in the Black Sea in response to the actions of the United States, but it is unreasonable, and there is no need to accelerate tensions there, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Saturday

"Now, the United States and its NATO allies are conducting unscheduled, I want to underline it, unscheduled drills in the waters of the Black Sea.

And not only a powerful ship group has been formed, but also aviation is used in the drills, the strategic aviation," Putin said, as quoted by Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

"I must say that our defense ministry suggested we should also hold unscheduled drills in the same waters. But I think that it is unreasonable and there is no need to additionally accelerate tensions there," the president said.

Putin added that Russia will not do anything more than "escort (foreign) planes and ships."