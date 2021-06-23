Russian Defense Ministry Summons UK Embassy Staffer Over Illegal Border Crossing

The Russian Defense Ministry announced on Wednesday summoning the defense attache of the UK embassy in Moscow in light of the UK destroyer's illegal crossing of the Russian border

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) The Russian Defense Ministry announced on Wednesday summoning the defense attache of the UK embassy in Moscow in light of the UK destroyer's illegal crossing of the Russian border.

The ministry said earlier in the day that the Black Sea Fleet and the border security forces expelled the UK Navy's Defender destroyer that entered Russia's territorial waters.

"In connection with the violation of the Russian Federation's state border by the UK Navy's destroyer, the attache for defense issues at the UK embassy in Moscow was summoned to the Russian Defense Ministry," the ministry said in a statement.