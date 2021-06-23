UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Defense Ministry Summons UK Embassy Staffer Over Illegal Border Crossing

Muhammad Irfan 48 seconds ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 05:14 PM

Russian Defense Ministry Summons UK Embassy Staffer Over Illegal Border Crossing

The Russian Defense Ministry announced on Wednesday summoning the defense attache of the UK embassy in Moscow in light of the UK destroyer's illegal crossing of the Russian border

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) The Russian Defense Ministry announced on Wednesday summoning the defense attache of the UK embassy in Moscow in light of the UK destroyer's illegal crossing of the Russian border.

The ministry said earlier in the day that the Black Sea Fleet and the border security forces expelled the UK Navy's Defender destroyer that entered Russia's territorial waters.

"In connection with the violation of the Russian Federation's state border by the UK Navy's destroyer, the attache for defense issues at the UK embassy in Moscow was summoned to the Russian Defense Ministry," the ministry said in a statement.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia United Kingdom Border

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi paid tribute to M ..

6 minutes ago

MoHAP, EHS highlight Covid-19 UAE App updates at A ..

15 minutes ago

100 day countdown to Expo 2020 Dubai: Cisco’s Te ..

30 minutes ago

Babar Azam out of top 10 in the latest Test rankin ..

34 minutes ago

Samsung SmartThings Unveils New Interface, Offerin ..

37 minutes ago

Russia records 17,594 new COVID-19 cases

46 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.