UrduPoint.com

Russian Defense Ministry Summons US Military Attache Over Border Incident In Sea Of Japan

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 09:17 PM

The Russian Defense Ministry summoned US military attache in connection with an attempt by US destroyer to breach the Russian maritime border in the Sea of Japan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) The Russian Defense Ministry summoned US military attache in connection with an attempt by US destroyer to breach the Russian maritime border in the Sea of Japan.

"On the evening of October 15, the military attache of the US Embassy in Moscow was invited to the Main Directorate of International Military Cooperation of the Russian Defense Ministry. The representative of the US Armed Forces was informed of the position of the Russian military department in connection with the attempt of the US Navy destroyer Chafee to breach the Russian state border on October 15 in the area of the Peter the Great Gulf," the defense ministry said.

The ministry added that the ministry had pointed out the unprofessional actions of the crew of the US Navy destroyer Chafee, which grossly violated the International Rules for Preventing Collisions at Sea (COLREG-72) and the provisions of the 1972 Russian-US intergovernmental agreement on the prevention of incidents on the high seas and in the airspace above it.

