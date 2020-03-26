Russian Defense Ministry to Build 16 Centers for Infectious Diseases in Country by May 15

(@FahadShabbir)

The Russian Defense Ministry will build 16 modular-type centers for treating infectious diseases in the country by May 15, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Thursday

The national government announced earlier this week that it would allocate 8.8 billion rubles ($112.32 million) for this purpose, as part of the effort on fighting COVID-19.

"We plan to conduct the construction in two stages. Eight enters will be launched by April 30: in Odintsovo, Podolsk, Nizhny Novgorod, Volgograd, Novosibirsk, Yekaterinburg, Ulan-Ude and Ussuriysk. By May 15, the construction of the remaining eight centers, with a total of 800 beds, should be completed: in Leningrad region, Smolensk, Kaliningrad, Rostov-on-Don, Sevastopol, Omsk, Petropavlovsk-Kamchatskiy and Khabarovsk," Shoigu said at a cabinet meeting.