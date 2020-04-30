Russian Defense Ministry to Commission Eight Out of 16 Medical Centers for COVID Patients

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) The Russian Defense Ministry will on Thursday commission the first eight out of 16 multifunctional medical centers for the treatment of patients with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the military to build 16 multifunctional medical centers in 15 regions quickly.

The decision on construction was made as part of the fight against COVID-19. Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said the centers would be built by May 15. They can accommodate 1,600 patients.

The Russian government has allocated almost 8.8 billion rubles ($120.4 million) from the reserve fund for these purposes.