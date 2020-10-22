Russian Defense Ministry To Deploy Coronavirus Hospital In South Ossetia - Shoigu
Sumaira FH 18 seconds ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 02:05 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu tasked the military on Thursday with urgently deploying a hospital for coronavirus patients in South Ossetia.
"At the request from South Ossetia, the commander-in-chief has decided to deploy a mobile hospital in Tskhinval.
I ask you to start this work today," Shoigu said, stressing that the task should be fulfilled promptly.
The South Ossetian military has submitted a request to the Russian Defense Ministry, by order of South Ossetia's leader Anatoly Bibikov, to deploy a 150-bed military field hospital and send doctors to the republic.