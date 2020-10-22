Russian Defense Ministry to Deploy Coronavirus Hospital in South Ossetia - Shoigu

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu tasked the military on Thursday with urgently deploying a hospital for coronavirus patients in South Ossetia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu tasked the military on Thursday with urgently deploying a hospital for coronavirus patients in South Ossetia.

"At the request from South Ossetia, the commander-in-chief has decided to deploy a mobile hospital in Tskhinval.

I ask you to start this work today," Shoigu said, stressing that the task should be fulfilled promptly.

The South Ossetian military has submitted a request to the Russian Defense Ministry, by order of South Ossetia's leader Anatoly Bibikov, to deploy a 150-bed military field hospital and send doctors to the republic.