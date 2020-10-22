UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Defense Ministry To Deploy Coronavirus Hospital In South Ossetia - Shoigu

Sumaira FH 18 seconds ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 02:05 PM

Russian Defense Ministry to Deploy Coronavirus Hospital in South Ossetia - Shoigu

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu tasked the military on Thursday with urgently deploying a hospital for coronavirus patients in South Ossetia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu tasked the military on Thursday with urgently deploying a hospital for coronavirus patients in South Ossetia.

"At the request from South Ossetia, the commander-in-chief has decided to deploy a mobile hospital in Tskhinval.

I ask you to start this work today," Shoigu said, stressing that the task should be fulfilled promptly.

The South Ossetian military has submitted a request to the Russian Defense Ministry, by order of South Ossetia's leader Anatoly Bibikov, to deploy a 150-bed military field hospital and send doctors to the republic.

Related Topics

Russia Mobile From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan Vs ZIM: National squad will start practic ..

2 minutes ago

'Thank you Brazil': football legend Pele still lau ..

8 seconds ago

Online forum held to boost Mongolia-China media co ..

10 seconds ago

Indians illegal occupation of Jammu & Kashmir can ..

11 seconds ago

China Calls on US to Cancel Arms Sale to Taiwan - ..

12 seconds ago

Turkish Police Arrest 14 Suspects in Istanbul Over ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.