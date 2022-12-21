Russian Defense Ministry to Deploy Naval Supply Ship Bases in Ports of Berdyansk, Mariupol

The Russian Defense Ministry plans to deploy the basing points for supply vessels, emergency rescue services and ship repair of the Russian navy in the ports of Berdyansk and Mariupol, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2022) The Russian Defense Ministry plans to deploy the basing points for supply vessels, emergency rescue services and ship repair of the Russian navy in the ports of Berdyansk and Mariupol, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.

"Today the ports in Berdyansk and Mariupol are fully operational. We plan to deploy there basing points for supply vessels, emergency rescue services and ship repair units of the navy," Shoigu at a meeting at the defense ministry.

Shoigu also noted that the Sea of Azov once again had become an internal sea of Russia, "as it has been for 300 years of our country's history.

"

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. During the operation, the Russian military took control of the Kherson region and the southern part of the Zaporizhzhia region, including the cities of Kherson, Melitopol, and Berdyansk, cutting off Ukraine from the Sea of Azov.