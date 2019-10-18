UrduPoint.com
Russian Defense Ministry To Get 8 Ka-52 Alligator Helicopters By Year-End - Manufacturer

Fri 18th October 2019 | 05:19 PM

The Russian Defense Ministry will get eight Ka-52 Alligator combat helicopters by the end of 2019, with four of them already prepared for delivery, Yuri Denisenko, managing director of Progress Arsenyev Aviation Company, a part of Russian Helicopters holding, said on Friday

"Progress Arsenyev Aviation Company manufactured four Ka-52 combat helicopters as part of a state defense contract. The helicopters have passed all types of tests stipulated by the technical conditions and terms of the state contract. The machines have been approved by the defense departments and are ready to be delivered to operating organizations," Denisenko said during an event dedicated to accepting military production.

According to him, four more such helicopters are expected to be sent to the Defense Ministry by the end of the year.

Denisenko added that a Mi-26 heavy military transport helicopter, designed to operate in the Arctic conditions, has also been transferred to the Russian military.

The Ka-52 Alligator is a highly maneuverable reconnaissance and combat helicopter, equipped with powerful offensive weapons and designed to operate around the clock and in all weather conditions.

