Russian Defense Ministry to Get Modernized Su-34M Bombers Under New Contract - Producer

Russia's United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) will deliver modernized Su-34M frontline bombers to the country's Defense Ministry under a new contract, UAC General Director Yury Slyusar has said in an interview with Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2019) Russia's United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) will deliver modernized Su-34M frontline bombers to the country's Defense Ministry under a new contract, UAC General Director Yury Slyusar has said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Under the new contract, we will deliver the aircraft in the form of Su-34M already.

It is estimated that the capacities of the modernized bomber are twice as great as those of the existing option. This is a highly promising aircraft, and I am sure that we will keep modernizing and producing it for many years," Slyusar said.

The Su-34 bomber is designed for destroying ground, surface and air targets protected by air defense systems and located far from the home airfield, despite the enemy's resistance and regardless of the time of the day and meteorological conditions. The bomber can also perform air reconnaissance missions.