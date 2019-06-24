UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Defense Ministry To Introduce Into Service New Sosna Air Defense System- Developer

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 39 seconds ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 05:10 AM

Russian Defense Ministry to Introduce Into Service New Sosna Air Defense System- Developer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) The Russian Defense Ministry has decided to introduce into service Russia's newest Sosna anti-aircraft missile system, a source in the press service of the Vysokotochnye Kompleksy holding, which is part of the Rostec state corporation, told Sputnik.

The system was first presented at the 2018 edition of the annual Army International Military-Technical Forum.

"Cross-branch tests of the Strela-10ML anti-aircraft missile system (called Sosna anti-aircraft missile system when made for exports) were completed successfully in May 2019. The Russian Defense Ministry has decided to introduce the system into service. Machines delivery is planned for 2022," the source said.

The Sosna missile system was designed to protect troops from aircraft attacks and aerial reconnaissance.

This system is capable of operating at any time of the day and night and in conditions of reduced visibility. Targets can be identified both in autonomous mode and manually. The system is armed with 12 Sosna-R anti-aircraft guided missiles, which can hit targets at a distance of up to 6 miles and at an altitude of 3 miles.

A modernized version of the missile system will be presented at the upcoming edition of the Army forum.

The 5th International Military-Technical Forum Army-2019 will be held from June 25 to June 30 at the Patriot Convention and Exhibition Center, located at the Kubinka air base just outside Moscow. As of now, 62 nations have confirmed their participation in the event.

Related Topics

Army Exports Moscow Russia May June 2018 2019 Event From

Recent Stories

Breaking: UAE condemns Houthi terrorist attack on ..

3 hours ago

Syrian killed, seven civilians wounded in Houthi t ..

4 hours ago

UAE bags 14 medals at Kazakhstan Jiu-Jitsu Grand P ..

4 hours ago

Saudi Arabia, UAE, UK, US express concern over Ira ..

6 hours ago

UAE, S. Korea advancing cooperation

7 hours ago

Expats&#039; remittances stand at AED38.41 bn in Q ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.