UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Defense Ministry To Name All Victims Of Fire On Deep-Water Submersible Soon

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 10:40 PM

Russian Defense Ministry to Name All Victims of Fire on Deep-Water Submersible Soon

The Russian Defense Ministry said Wednesday it will soon publish the full list of high-ranking officers who died in a fire on board a deep-water research submarine on July 1

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) The Russian Defense Ministry said Wednesday it will soon publish the full list of high-ranking officers who died in a fire on board a deep-water research submarine on July 1.

"There are seven Captains 1st Rank, including two holders of the title of Hero of Russia, three Captains 2nd Rank, two Captains 3rd rank, a Captain-Lieutenant and a Lieutenant-Colonel of the medical service among those who died in the fire," the ministry said in a statement.

"The Defense Ministry will soon publish the list of dead submariners who saved their comrades and the deep-water vessel at the cost of their own lives," the statement said.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Russia Died July (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Indian hand in Barnala Incident cannot be ruled ou ..

37 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler accepts condolences from Abdullah bi ..

45 minutes ago

Uruguay Expects High-Level Official Visits From Ru ..

5 minutes ago

UN Chief Urges Probe Into Deadly Airstrikes on Lib ..

5 minutes ago

Amal Al Qubaisi discusses parliamentary relations ..

1 hour ago

African Union Calls for Independent Probe Into Air ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.