Russian Defense Ministry to Name All Victims of Fire on Deep-Water Submersible Soon

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) The Russian Defense Ministry said Wednesday it will soon publish the full list of high-ranking officers who died in a fire on board a deep-water research submarine on July 1.

"There are seven Captains 1st Rank, including two holders of the title of Hero of Russia, three Captains 2nd Rank, two Captains 3rd rank, a Captain-Lieutenant and a Lieutenant-Colonel of the medical service among those who died in the fire," the ministry said in a statement.

"The Defense Ministry will soon publish the list of dead submariners who saved their comrades and the deep-water vessel at the cost of their own lives," the statement said.