Russian Defense Ministry To Name All Victims Of Fire On Deep-Water Submersible Soon
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 10:40 PM
The Russian Defense Ministry said Wednesday it will soon publish the full list of high-ranking officers who died in a fire on board a deep-water research submarine on July 1
"There are seven Captains 1st Rank, including two holders of the title of Hero of Russia, three Captains 2nd Rank, two Captains 3rd rank, a Captain-Lieutenant and a Lieutenant-Colonel of the medical service among those who died in the fire," the ministry said in a statement.
"The Defense Ministry will soon publish the list of dead submariners who saved their comrades and the deep-water vessel at the cost of their own lives," the statement said.