UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Defense Ministry To Open Office In Bangui In October - CAR Embassy

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 08:08 PM

Russian Defense Ministry to Open Office in Bangui in October - CAR Embassy

A representative office of the Russian Defense Ministry, headed by five Russian military officers, will be opened in the Central African Republic's (CAR) capital of Bangui later in October, the charge d'affaires of the CAR embassy in Moscow told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) A representative office of the Russian Defense Ministry, headed by five Russian military officers, will be opened in the Central African Republic's (CAR) capital of Bangui later in October, the charge d'affaires of the car embassy in Moscow told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Yes, of course, they will settle this October," Jean-Jacques Mbokoto said when asked if he could confirm that the office of the Russian Defense Ministry would begin operating in the CAR soon.

"Everything was negotiated in Sochi and now there is a continuation," he said, referring to the Russia-Africa summit held last year.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Car Bangui Sochi Central African Republic October

Recent Stories

WHO Europe Head Says Relaxed COVID Policy Could Pr ..

2 minutes ago

Roscosmos Chief Rogozin Creates New Facebook Accou ..

2 minutes ago

China to Take Measures to Protect Its Companies' I ..

2 minutes ago

Thai Opposition Demands Parliament Session to Asse ..

2 minutes ago

Ukrainian President's Office Releases Full List of ..

6 minutes ago

Scottish First Minister Sturgeon Calls on EU to Su ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.