Russian Defense Ministry to Open Office in Bangui in October - CAR Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) A representative office of the Russian Defense Ministry, headed by five Russian military officers, will be opened in the Central African Republic's (CAR) capital of Bangui later in October, the charge d'affaires of the car embassy in Moscow told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Yes, of course, they will settle this October," Jean-Jacques Mbokoto said when asked if he could confirm that the office of the Russian Defense Ministry would begin operating in the CAR soon.

"Everything was negotiated in Sochi and now there is a continuation," he said, referring to the Russia-Africa summit held last year.