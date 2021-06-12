Russian Defense Ministry to Purchase Systems for Aircraft Landing in Bad Weather

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2021) The Russian Defense Ministry announced a bid on purchasing radar landing systems RSP-28M designed for airplane and helicopter landing in difficult weather conditions, according to the documents, published at the official website of public procurement.

The ministry plans to purchase the systems for 1.7 billion rubles ($24 million). The documents do not state the number of systems, but say that they will be supplied from 2021-2022.

The bid is scheduled for June 30.