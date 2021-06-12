UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russian Defense Ministry To Purchase Systems For Aircraft Landing In Bad Weather

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 45 seconds ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 05:14 PM

Russian Defense Ministry to Purchase Systems for Aircraft Landing in Bad Weather

The Russian Defense Ministry announced a bid on purchasing radar landing systems RSP-28M designed for airplane and helicopter landing in difficult weather conditions, according to the documents, published at the official website of public procurement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2021) The Russian Defense Ministry announced a bid on purchasing radar landing systems RSP-28M designed for airplane and helicopter landing in difficult weather conditions, according to the documents, published at the official website of public procurement.

The ministry plans to purchase the systems for 1.7 billion rubles ($24 million). The documents do not state the number of systems, but say that they will be supplied from 2021-2022.

The bid is scheduled for June 30.

Related Topics

Weather Russia June From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Brussels Dresses Manneken Pis in Russian Imperial ..

37 seconds ago

Govt to provide interest free loans to farmers, p ..

39 seconds ago

Three killed, two injured as car falls into sewage ..

40 seconds ago

Dubai Police issues 10,635 Fines to Violators of P ..

15 minutes ago

5 bootleggers arrested in sargodha

42 seconds ago

Pakistan plans  to end two-match Test series from ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.