Russian Defense Ministry to Receive 1st Batch of New Cruise Missiles in 2019 - Producer

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 02:24 PM

The Russian Defense Ministry will receive the first serial-produced batch of new airborne-based cruise missiles this year, the director general of the missiles' manufacturer, Dubna Machine-Building Plant, Egor Solovyov said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) The Russian Defense Ministry will receive the first serial-produced batch of new airborne-based cruise missiles this year, the director general of the missiles' manufacturer, Dubna Machine-Building Plant, Egor Solovyov said.

"This is a new airborne-based cruise missile.

This year we will deliver the first batch of serial-produced missiles. The Russian Defense Minister is a customer ... That is our future for several years," Solovyov told the Vstrecha newspaper, without going into further details about the new missile.

He added that the plant was producing some pieces of equipment for Su and MiG jets.

